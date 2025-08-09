Emotions ran high during the Milwaukee Brewers' latest win, but Jacob Misiorowski took the excitement to another level, both on and off the field. Minutes after the Brewers defeated the New York Mets 3-2 at American Family Field, the pitcher became the center of an unexpected celebration when he opened a pack of Pokémon cards and uncovered a very special find.

While on the injured list with a left tibia contusion, Misiorowski revealed the cards from a pack from the Base Set, one card at a time, in front of his teammates. When he showed the red border of the card, anticipation built because the proper sign for a strong Fire-type Pokémon had appeared. Moments later, the clubhouse erupted when he unveiled the last card, a holographic Charizard, one of the most valuable Pokémon cards, possibly worth thousands.

Teammates shouted, clapped, and even let out a few colorful exclamations at the sight of the card. Fellow pitcher Trevor Megill captured the moment on video, perfectly illustrating how special it was for the group. Estimates suggest that an ungraded card version is worth around $249, but if it receives a PSA-10 Mint grade, it could fetch as much as $10,400.

For Misiorowski, it was the perfect blend of two passions. A second-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the right-hander has been a Pokémon fan since childhood, recalling in past interviews that he started playing games like Pokémon Red and Green on the Game Boy. His love for the franchise even appeared on the red carpet of the All-Star Game, where he wore a jacket lined with the legendary Pokémon Lugia.

On the mound, his rookie season has also left an impression. Since his debut on June 12, Misiorowski has a 2.70 ERA with 47 strikeouts in 33.1 innings and made the National League All-Star team despite the limited big-league experience. He will be eligible to come off the injured list on August 18, just in time to join a Brewers team that has won its last six games and has the best record in MLB.