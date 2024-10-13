The 2024-25 NHL season is underway, but several key free agents remain available on the open market, hoping for a team to show interest.

Among them is veteran defenseman Mark Giordano, the elder statesman of the group of players still hoping for a new deal. Giordano spent the last two and a half seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs and previously had a long tenure with the Calgary Flames, where he served as team captain for many years.

According to NHL Insider Chris Johnston, Giordano is hoping to play at least one more season and would love the chance to play on a contending team and is willing to accept a depth role in hopes of finally winning the Stanley Cup, via TSN:

“And as for Giordano, he was the oldest skater last year in the league,” Johnston said. “He’s hoping for one more year at age 41, and in particular, he wants to land somewhere where he can be a depth option on a team with a chance to win a Stanley Cup, something he hasn’t done during his career but would certainly like to.”

Giordano has played in 1,148 career NHL games with the Flames, Seattle Kraken, and Maple Leafs. He's scored 158 goals with 419 assists, while also adding one goal and 10 assists in 41 career postseason games.

Mark Giordano isn't the only available veteran defenseman

In addition to Giordano, several other players with lengthy NHL experience are available. Among these players are John Klingberg and Kevin Shattenkirk; Klingberg played only a handful of games for the Maple Leafs last season before being shut down due to injury, while Shattenkirk played for the Boston Bruins.

“All of these guys hope that the league has not passed them by at this point in time,” Johnston said. “There’s some different situations here with each. In Klingberg’s case, he’s coming back from double hip surgery in January. He’s still a couple months out from being ready, but working very hard towards getting back, hopes he can do so.”

In addition, Johnston identified Justin Schultz as another intriguing possibility for teams looking for depth on the blue line to consider.

“I’ll throw one more name out there, too, Justin Schultz, coming off of a good season in Seattle,” he said. “He’s actually turned down some NHL jobs. He might end up going to Europe If he doesn’t find the right fit, but he’s another veteran D that is taking calls from NHL teams.”

The ball is now in the court of NHL general managers across the league, while the players are left to play the waiting game.