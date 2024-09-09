Mark Giordano was the oldest player in the National Hockey League in 2023-24, but despite the fact he will be turning 41 when the new season starts, the veteran still thinks he has a few good years left.

The undrafted defenseman broke into the league as a member of the Calgary Flames in 2005-06 — and they’re one of four teams he has been linked to with training camps set to open next week, his agent Ritch Winter said on Sportsnet’s Flames Talk.

Winter confirmed that he has also spoken with two other Canadian clubs this offseason in the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs, along with the Buffalo Sabres.

At his peak, Giordano was one of the league’s premier defensemen, as evidenced by his Norris Trophy-winning campaign as a member of the Flames in 2018-19.

But he’s struggled with injuries over the last couple years, especially last season when he missed 24 games due to a broken finger in November and a concussion in March.

The Toronto native also had one of his worst offensive campaigns when healthy, managing just three goals and nine points over 46 contests. It’s a far cry from his career-bests, which were a phenomenal 74 points in 78 games the year he won the Norris.

And despite being in the league for nearly two decades, Giordano is still searching for that elusive Stanley Cup.

Mark Giordano is still chasing a Stanley Cup

Giordano still believes he can make a difference at the NHL level, although that’s come into question as of late. He was a healthy scratch for all seven of Toronto’s 2024 Stanley Cup Playoff games, as the Leafs again lost to the Bruins in seven games in Round 1.

But Winter made it clear that his client is looking to keep playing in 2024-25 and beyond.

“Mark has made the decision that he’s playing for a few more years,” Winter told the Toronto Star’s Kevin McGran back in June. “He feels very confident. He’s been talking to a lot of people who tell him: ‘Don’t quit until they make you.'”

Winter also confirmed that Giordano is “holding firm until he finds an opportunity that gives him a high probability of being in the Stanley Cup Final.”

As an unrestricted free agent, Giordano is free to sign with any club that will take him. But it makes sense that he would look to join a contender in the twilight of his career, and neither the Sabres nor the Flames are going to be that this season.

Probably his best option would be to see if there’s a spot open on the Oilers’ blue line after the departures of Cody Ceci and Philip Broberg. Edmonton is fresh off a thrilling run to the Stanley Cup Final, losing in a heartbreaking Game 7 to the Florida Panthers after coming from 3-0 down in the series.

Over his long NHL career, Giordano has accumulated 577 points in 1,148 career games split between the Flames, Leafs and Seattle Kraken. But the proven leader has never been past the second round, and has suited up for just 41 total playoff games in 18 seasons.

It’ll be interesting to see if any team takes a chance on the former Norris Trophy winner ahead of training camps opening next week.