Texas A&M football entered August with 27 hard commits for the 2026 class. The Aggies just landed their first 2027 prospect to jumpstart that class.

Head coach Mike Elko and his staff earned a verbal commitment from Jayce Johnson Sunday. Who's the nation's No. 3 quarterback for the next recruiting cycle. The big 6-foot-4, 210-pound dual-threat turned down Mississippi State and Florida State for TAMU, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals.

Johnson even boldly predicted “Aggies to the natty” in revealing his verbal decision to Fawcett.

The Valdosta, Georgia QB assures there'll be an eventual successor to star QB Marcel Reed down the road. Johnson in the process puts a stop to an already busy recruiting experience for him.

He's a new college football recruiting win for a power racking up multiple victories for the summer. Safety Tamarion Watkins committed on July 14. The four-star turned down Georgia and Miami for the Aggies.

But Bryce Perry-Wright represents the largest coup for the A&M '26 class. The five-star committed on the day after the Fourth of July.

How Texas A&M won over 2027 QB immediately

Elko and the Aggies staff sent out the full court press to grab Johnson early. Johnson told Tom Loy of 247Sports how TAMU won him over.

“It's the place for me because the coaching staff is very loyal,” Johnson told the recruiting insider. “They have been there since early in my recruitment. They have shown so much love.”

The coaches weren't the sole reason for his early pledge, though.

“Also, the environment around the campus is exactly what I'm looking for. It's like what I'm living in now,” he said.

Johnson includes he's developed a close bond with offensive coordinator Collin Klein.

“I have known him since I was young. He's been through everything I want to do,” Johnson said. “He's done it all and hee's been there and done that. The way he coaches, I went out there for a spring practice, and he takes so much pride in what he does. He's a family guy. I love that about him as well.”

Most recruits wait until before or after their senior season to make a decision. Johnson, however, told Loy he mapped out a plan to commit somewhere before the 11th grade. He's accomplished that mission.