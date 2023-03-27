The Colorado Avalanche are in southern California to take on the Anaheim Ducks. Check out our NHL odds series as we give an Avalanche-Ducks prediction and pick. We will also tell you how to watch.

The Avalanche are playing great hockey down the final stretch. They are 8-2 in their last ten games and have eight wins in their last nine. Colorado has 92 points on the season and are a part of the Central division race that looks like it will come down to the last game. They trail the Minnesota Wild by just one point and are tied with the Dallas Stars for second place. The Avalanche came away with a 4-3 shootout victory over Arizona on Sunday night.

The Ducks are not enjoying the same success as the Avalanche. Anaheim has been eliminated from the playoffs for a while now. They have 56 points on the season and have lost their last four games. The Ducks are finishing up an eight-game home stand Monday night. They have gone 1-6-1 in their homestand. Last game, the Ducks were taken down by the St. Louis Blues 6-3.

These two teams played back in January, and the Ducks were able to pull off the upset 5-3. There are still two games remaining in their season series, so Colorado will look to even it up in this game.

Here are the Avalanche-Ducks NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Ducks Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (-110)

Anaheim Ducks: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 6.5 (-128)

Under: 6.5 (+104)

How To Watch Avalanche vs. Ducks

TV: Altitude Sports, Bally Sports West

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Why The Avalanche Could Cover The Spread

The Avalanche are playing really well in their last ten games. They have scored 3.9 goals per game in that span, and the Ducks are in prime position to give up a few in this game. Anaheim has been giving up 4.0 goals in their last ten games and they give up 4.1 goals in home games. Mikko Rantanen will be at the head of the attack. He has six goals in his last eight games, and 16 points in the month of March.

Colorado gives up the seventh least amount of goals on the year. The Ducks are the second-worst-scoring team in the NHL. With the Ducks not being great at scoring, the Avalanche should have no problem keeping Anaheim in check. The Ducks have scored just 2.6 goals per home game. If Colorado continues to play how they have been, this game should be no problem.

Why The Ducks Could Cover The Spread

Anaheim needs to pick up the aggression on offense. The Avalanche are expected to have Jonas Johansson in net for the game, and he has just one start on the year. In that start, he gave up four goals. Anaheim will need Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry to step up in this game. If those two guys can make something happen and control the attack, Anaheim can keep this close.

The Ducks need to stick to their game plan they had for Colorado in their first meeting. The Ducks only took 32 shots, but they were able to find the open lanes in those shots. Anaheim scored five goals on those shots. They were also solid on defense and in the net as they blocked 15 shots, and the goaltender had 41 saves. Having the same type of game, but allowing a little less shots will ensure the Ducks cover the spread.

Final Avalanche-Ducks Prediction & Pick

The Ducks have been bad as of recent, and the Avalanche have really picked up the pace. Colorado knows what is at stake, and they will be giving everything they got to catch Minnesota in the division. The Avalanche should win this won easily.

Final Avalanche-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (-110), Over 6.5 (-128)