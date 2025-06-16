Mike Evans is looking to make history in his age-32 season. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout extended his incredible 1,000-yard receiving seasons streak in 2024, tying Jerry Rice for the all-time lead with 11 straight. Evans hopes to set the record with his 12th-consecutive 1,000-yard campaign in 2025. But the future Hall of Famer will have plenty of competition for passes this season.

Evans believes the Buccaneers’ current WR room is the best he’s been a part of in his career, per The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov on X. High praise considering the elite group that teamed up with Tom Brady to win Super Bowl 55.

Mike Evans set to lead strong WR group for Buccaneers in 2025

In 2025, Chris Godwin will line up opposite Evans. The Buccaneers retained Godwin on a $66 million extension this offseason. Despite interest from multiple teams, including the New England Patriots who aggressively pursued the Pro Bowl wideout, Godwin opted to remain in Tampa Bay. The ninth-year receiver even left money on the table to sign with the Bucs.

Godwin is coming off a brutal season-ending knee injury that limited him to seven games in 2024. But when healthy he’s proven to be an All-Pro-caliber wideout for the Buccaneers.

Article Continues Below

The Evans-Godwin tandem is among the league’s best, providing Tampa Bay with elite pass-catching production. But the team did not stop with re-signing Godwin.

The Buccaneers used their first pick in the 2025 draft to select Emeka Egbuka 19th overall. The former Ohio State standout was one of the top prospects in the draft class and the third receiver taken after Travis Hunter and Tetairoa McMillian.

Evans has been impressed with Egbuka during OTAs. The 12th-year veteran praised the rookie, saying he can catch like Godwin but looks like a running back with the ball in his hands.

Evans, Godwin and Egbuka figure to feature heavily in three-wide sets, forming a formidable trio of pass catchers for opposing teams to defend. However, the Buccaneers boast impressive depth behind the big three.

Second-year wideout Jalen McMillan is looking to build on a strong rookie campaign in which he scored eight touchdowns. Dependable veteran Sterling Shepard is valued for his on- and off-field contributions. And the speedy Trey Palmer is always a home run threat. Additionally, the Buccaneers doubled down on the position in the 2025 draft, taking Tez Johnson in the seventh round. The Oregon product has already impressed, being named a draft sleeper for the team.