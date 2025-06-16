As the offseason nears, there's been much speculation about if Giannis Antetokounmpo will be traded from the Milwaulkee Bucks. Antetokounmpo, an NBA Champion and two-time MVP, is considered one of the best players in the league and is still in his prime at the age of 30. Many teams would surely want him on their roster but ESPN NBA Analyst Kendrick Perkins specifically wants the Detroit Pistons to consider making a huge splash for the nine-time All-Star.

“If I’m Giannis I’m seriously considering going to Detroit. Detroit is back on fire, great basketball city, a lot of culture. You have a rising young superstar in Cade Cunningham. Giannis and Cade in Detroit, with all this going on. Come on now we talking about moving the needle. That puts them right there in the championship conversation. They become the legit title contenders if Giannis Antetokounmpo goes to Detroit,” Perkins said in the latest episode of the Road Trippin' podcast.

While unlikely, the trade would certainly make sense from a basketball perspective. The Pistons had a miraculous turnaround, finishing the season with a 44-38 record and making the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-2019 season, in which they were eliminated ironically by the Milwaukee Bucks. Adding Giannis would surely increase the team's ceiling and create an instant contender if the Pistons were able to hold on to a few of their key players.

Plus, Detroit is in the right financial situation to pull off the trade, as they have players that could be attractive to the Bucks as well as contract flexibility. The Pistons have promising young talent like Jaden Ivey, Ausar Thompson, and Jalen Duren, along with valuable trade assets. They could also include Tobias Harris’ contract, which is worth around $26 million next season, to help facilitate a deal. Beyond that, Isaiah Stewart’s $15 million per year contract could be used to match Giannis’ cap hit of over $50 million.

While it is uncertain if Antetokounmpo will be on the move, the Pistons would prove to be an interesting option.