The St. Louis Blues are coming off a disappointing season in which they finished in sixth place in the Central Division of the NHL's Western Conference. The Blues had a tendency to let games get away from them in the second half of the season, and the lack to steady and consistent play was an issue. As a result, they are considering a number of moves in the offseason, and one of them could involve a trade for Kevin Hayes of the Philadelphia Flyers.

While the deal has not been confirmed at this point, the two teams are talking about making the trade and executing it shortly.

The 31-year-old Hayes has played nine years in the NHL, and he is coming off an 18-goal, 54-point season with the Flyers. While he was involved in much of their offensive output, Hayes was unable to do much to plug up their defensive leaks. He finished minus-22 on the season.

Hayes had his best season in 2018-19 with the New York Rangers when he scored a career best 55 points with 19 goals and 36 assists. The season before he had his career high when he scored 25 goals.

Kevin Hayes has played with the Rangers, Winnipeg Jets as well as the Flyers. Hayes has been to the playoffs five times in his career. Four of those playoff appearances were with the New York Rangers and the fifth came with the Flyers in 2019-20.

The appearance with the Flyers came during the playoff bubble following the league's long break as a result of the Covid pandemic.