The Carolina Hurricanes are working on a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers to bring back defenseman Tony DeAngelo. While the deal was seemingly nearing completion this weekend, Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic reported Sunday morning that talks “hit a snag” late Saturday night and the trade could be in jeopardy.

If the deal goes through, the Hurricanes are expected to trade the Flyers a prospect, while Philadelphia would retain 50% of DeAngelo's salary ($5 million in 2023-24). It's unclear just what is causing the holdup in these negotiations.

Tony DeAngelo spent the 2021-22 season with Carolina after playing four seasons with the New York Rangers, which came after just one with the Coyotes to start his NHL career. DeAngelo was extremely effective in that one season with the Hurricanes, tallying 51 points in 64 games while notching a plus/minus of plus-30. Carolina lost in Game 7 of the second round to DeAngelo's former team, the Rangers.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Flyers acquired DeAngelo from the Hurricanes last offseason for three draft picks (2022 fourth-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2024 second-round pick). Unfortunately, Philly missed the playoffs as DeAngelo wasn't nearly as productive. The 27-year-old notched 42 points in 70 games and was a minus-27 on the stat sheet.

The Hurricanes seem to be hoping DeAngelo's return will help them take another step forward, and it seems this trade cost won't be nearly as large as what they got from Philly if it winds up going through. Carolina reached the Eastern Conference Final, only to get swept by the upstart Florida Panthers.