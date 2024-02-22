The Colorado Avalanche are looking for some center help ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline on March 8, and they are reportedly looking into a couple of players from the Arizona Coyotes to fill that void, according to Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet.
Friedman specifically mentioned Alex Kerfoot and Nick Bjugstad as Coyotes centers to watch for the Avalanche to potentially acquire ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline.
Alex Kerfoot came into the NHL with the Avalanche, playing two seasons with the team in 2017-18 and 2018-19. He then spent. four seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs, before moving to the Coyotes this season. This year, Kerfoot has eight goals and 24 assists for 32 points in 56 games, according to NHL.com.
Nick Bjugstad might not require as much for the Avalanche to acquire. He is a veteran who has played with the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Edmonton Oilers and the Coyotes two separate times. He has 12 goals and 18 assists for 30 points in 56 games played this year, according to NHL.com.
Friedman also mentioned Michael Carcone as a player to watch from the Coyotes who could end up traded to Colorado. He is a winger, so he would not solve the desire to acquire a center. Michael Carcone has scored 15 goals and dished out five assists for 20 points in 49 games, according to NHL.com.
As the deadline approaches in the coming weeks, it is clear that the Avalanche want to improve their forward depth. Colorado has the star power to make a deep run in the playoffs again, but it will be important to round out the forward depth to improve the chances of doing that.