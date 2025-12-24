Bengals' Joe Burrow sounded genuinely relieved after Sunday’s 45-21 win over Miami, making it crystal clear that being on the field is the part he actually enjoys, not the rehab grind that comes with too many injury interruptions in Cincinnati.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler both pushed back on the idea that Burrow is angling for an exit after that viral press conference from a couple weeks ago. Graziano said he considers it unlikely Burrow wants out, noting people have tried to “get him out of Cincinnati” for years without Burrow ever signaling he doesn’t want to be there.

Graziano added the theories about what was bothering Burrow that day have been “wide-ranging,” from something personal off the field to frustration with how the Bengals operate, but he doesn’t get the sense the team is worried about Burrow forcing his way out.

Fowler echoed that, saying his sense is the Bengals haven’t received any indication Burrow wants out, and that one team source chalked the moment up to Burrow simply having a “bad day,” while also saying, “I truly think he wants to be here,” and that Burrow has been strong in game preparation.

He also framed 2026 as a pivotal year for the direction of the franchise, even while emphasizing Cincinnati wouldn’t consider trading him and that he’s under contract for four more seasons.

And Graziano finally pointed out Burrow has been vocal before about wanting the team to make certain moves, including publicly lobbying for extensions for Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Trey Hendrickson.

In that same postgame window, Burrow was just as blunt about hitting the 20,000 passing-yard mark. Speaking to ESPN’s Ben Baby, he shrugged off the milestone and said it “should’ve been more,” pointing to the full season of games he missed, a typically cold, self-critical line that framed the number as lost time rather than something to celebrate.

If that side stays thin again, Fowler said he could see Burrow becoming more forceful, because there simply isn’t enough talent there to truly chase the AFC North right now.