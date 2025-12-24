Lionel Messi has cemented his legacy as arguably the greatest athlete of this generation. According to Le Journal de Quebec's prestigious list of ‘the best athlete of the 21st Century,’ the Inter Miami captain has ranked top, standing ahead of multiple other active and former athletes.

The Argentinian soccer star stands first on the list, with NFL legend Tom Brady in second, and swimmer Michael Phelps ranked third. Multiple other star athletes, such as LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, Serena Williams, and others, also find themselves a part of the rankings.

Lionel Messi (Argentina) Tom Brady (United States) Michael Phelps (United States) Serena Williams (United States) Usain Bolt (Jamaica) LeBron James (United States) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Simone Biles (United States) Kobe Bryant (United States) Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

Messi's arch-rival and iconic competition during his prime, Portuguese soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo, finds himself ranked tenth on the list, behind NBA and tennis legends Kobe Bryant and Novak Djokovic.

Article Continues Below

Lionel Messi secured his first Major League Soccer championship earlier this year, after his 2023 arrival at Inter Miami CF. He is now part of an elite group of athletes who have been awarded the MVP title for two consecutive years in the highest level of a U.S. sports league.

Messi's Inter Miami CF is currently gearing up for its 2026 season without the presence of several big names such as Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets. However, the club is now focused on its momentum by supplying Messi with some of the best soccer talent across the globe.

Messi has recently extended his contract with Inter Miami through 2028; the Barcelona legend will remain pivotal both on the sporting field and in promoting Miami Freedom Park, the club's new stadium, which is anticipated to open in 2026.