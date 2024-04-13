Patrick Kane has been phenomenal for the Detroit Red Wings since returning from hip surgery last December, scoring at nearly a point-per-game clip in his first season in Motown.
But the three-time Stanley Cup champion was noncommittal about his future in the city earlier this week, confirming that he wasn't sure where he would play next year.
“I haven’t really thought about it much,” the star forward explained. “Obviously, it’s in the back of your mind. It’s gonna come up eventually. Obviously, it’s not an easy decision on deciding where you want to play where you think you’d fit best. Hopefully, all that stuff figures itself out.”
With the veteran's future clearly up in the air as the Wings battle for the final wild card berth in a crowded Eastern Conference, one insider is linking the veteran to the Boston Bruins.
“There were rumors last offseason that Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was interested in signing Patrick Kane,” wrote Boston Hockey Now's Jimmy Murphy on Thursday.
“If he doesn’t come to terms on a new contract with winger Jake DeBrusk, could Sweeney look to the more experienced three-time Stanley Cup champion?”
Kane would obviously be a huge add for a Bruins team that isn't looking the same without Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. The star American hit the 20-goal plateau in a 6-5 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins earlier this week, adding 24 assists for 44 points in just 47 games. It's also the 16th 20-goal season for the former Hart Trophy winner.
Now at 1,281 points, Kane needs just 93 more to pass Mike Modano and become the all-time leader in points for an American-born player, per Murphy.
Patrick Kane a catalyst of Wings remaining in playoff picture
With just three games left in the 2023-24 regular-season, the Red Wings are on the outside looking in for the final playoff spot in the East. At 38-32-9, Detroit sits just a single point behind both the Penguins and Washington Capitals for the final berth.
Most likely, the Wings will need to win all of their last three games — a matchup with the Toronto Maple Leafs followed by a back-to-back set against the Montreal Canadiens — to advance to their first postseason since 2016. And they'll probably need some help, even if that scenario does come to fruition.
It's been quite a while without playoff hockey in Detroit, but that's got nothing to do with Kane. He was a complete wild card coming off of back surgery and has been one of the team's best players, period, over the last five months.
“It’s been great,” Showtime said about his third Original Six franchise. “Nothing but positive things to say about the organization, the coaches, and the team in here. Really happy with the decision to come here.”
It'll be intriguing to see if he ends up signing a multi-year deal in Detroit, or whether a team like the Bruins will be able to pry him out of Michigan in 2024.