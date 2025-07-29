For the first time in years, the Boston Bruins have a legitimate top prospect in the pipeline after drafting forward James Hagens with the seventh overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Although Hagens is a candidate to make the opening night roster in 2025-26, according to Boston.com's Conor Ryan, he will likely spend one more season with the Boston College Eagles.

“As far as James Hagens, I think the right move for Boston in 2025-26 is to send him back to BC for another season,” Ryan wrote in his latest Bruins Mailbag on Monday.

“Rather than have him take his lumps in what could be a bridge year at the NHL level, I’d rather Hagens return to Chestnut Hill as the top dog, dominate at the collegiate level without deferring to linemates like Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault, and then make the jump to the NHL ranks in March or April after the Eagles season is over.”

Hagens won't turn 19 until early November, so there's no rush for the Bruins to get him into the lineup. That's especially true after an abysmal campaign that saw Boston shockingly finish at the bottom of the Eastern Conference in 2024-25.

“This year might be another painful one for Boston,” Ryan continued. “But, if the Bruins enter 2026-27 with Hagens ready for a featured role, another top prospect (or two) added in the ‘26 drafts, prospects like Zellers, Moore, Locmelis, etc. on the way, and a lot more resources (draft picks, cap space) at their disposal, the future could be bright in Boston after two poor seasons.”

Bruins should be better in 2025-26 — if they can stay healthy

Article Continues Below

Everything that seemed like it could have went wrong, went wrong for the Bruins in 2024-25. Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm, the team's two most important defensemen, were both out long-term after suffering brutal injuries.

As well, heart and soul captain Brad Marchand was traded to the Florida Panthers after failing to negotiate a new contract with the front office. He won his second Stanley Cup with the Cats in 2025, and will likely spend the rest of his career in Sunrise after signing a six-year deal earlier this summer.

If McAvoy and Lindholm come back healthy, Boston should not be in the basement of the Atlantic Division in 2025-26, although returning to the postseason is likely a longshot the way the roster looks on paper.

Besides David Pastrnak, the Bruins don't have another star forward up front, although the additions of Viktor Arvidsson, Casey Mittelstadt and Tanner Jeannot should help move the needle in a positive direction.

Still, the next superstar is in the pipeline in Hagens, who was a point-per-game player with Boston College last season and should dominate the Hockey East Association this upcoming year.

It'll be interesting to see if the Hauppauge, New York native does return to college, or if he gets a shot in the big leagues as an 18-year-old come October.