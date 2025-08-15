Boston Bruins fans have the answer they have eagerly been anticipating, although probably not hoping for. James Hagens, drafted seventh overall by the Bruins in 2025, has chosen to return to the Boston College Eagles for the 2025-26 season.

The top prospect wants more time to grow his game before making the jump to the NHL. His decision signals patience, confidence, and a clear focus on long-term success.

Hagens told Scott McLaughlin of WEEI that development is “a marathon, not a sprint.” Bruins officials supported his view. Then he weighed his options. He chose Boston College over an immediate pro leap.

James Hagens shined as a freshman, making an immediate impact. He scored 11 goals and added 26 assists in 37 games. As a result, the Eagles will welcome his return with enthusiasm. Hagens also earned a spot on the Hockey East All-Rookie team last year, further proving his value.

Now, he becomes a key piece for Boston College in 2025-26. His linemates from last year have moved on, with Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault both now in the NHL full time. This change opens a lineup spot, and Hagens should take on even more offensive responsibility with the Eagles.

Meanwhile, it was a busy summer. Hagens was everywhere. Development camp was part of his schedule, along with training sessions with Bruins players. In addition, the young forward represented Team USA and took part in the Bruins' back-to-school celebration at TD Garden. During the event, he spoke about his commitment to the organization, saying it means a lot to “be part of the organization.” With confidence in his path, Hagens knows his time will come, and he is preparing to be ready when the call arrives.

Hagens made his aim for the upcoming season very clear. His goals are to win the Beanpot and win a national championship. Bruins fans will be watching closely. His choice to stay will probably pay off, and Hagens should be ready to hit the ground running in the National Hockey League in the near future.

