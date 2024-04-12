Patrick Kane has been a key piece of the Detroit Red Wings since returning from hip surgery back in December of 2023 — but as the team continues to battle furiously for the final Eastern Conference wild card berth, the American admitted he isn't sure what the future holds.
Kane confirmed that he hasn't thought about where he'll play next season, per WXYZ 7 Action News' Brad Galli. But he did share extremely high praise for the entire Wings franchise.
“Nothing but positive things to say about the organization and the coaches and the team in here. Really happy with the decision to come here,” said one of the greatest American players of all time, per Galli.
“It's been great being a Wing, playing at the LCA, and the way the fans have embraced me. You never really know with the Chicago-Detroit rivalry, so it's really been great. I've been happy with everything.”
Patrick Kane says he hasn't thought about where he'll play next season, but he's thankful for his time in Detroit so far.
"Nothing but positive things to say," he said. "It's been great being a Wing and playing at LCA, and the way the fans have embraced me." pic.twitter.com/tbRfRqg0gO
— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) April 11, 2024
Kane also said he feels much better than he did at this time last year, with the surgery looking to have revitalized the veteran's career.
“I definitely feel better than last year, which makes it feel like a good decision,” he continued. “You're never really sure going into surgery whether it's the right decision or not. I feel like I put it off for 2-3 years so it was probably time to do it. I feel like it's going to get better and better as time goes on, too which is exciting.”
Whether or not Kane decides to play another few seasons — in Detroit or elsewhere — he's been one of Detroit's best players throughout the back half of the 2023-24 campaign.
Patrick Kane having a great run with Wings
Kane scored his 20th goal of the season in a 6-5 loss to Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. The 35-year-old is up to a fantastic 44 points in 47 games on the back of hip surgery.
Scoring at nearly a point-per-game clip is extremely impressive work for the three-time Stanley Cup champion, who has looked at home with the Red Wings and continues helping the team in its quest to return to the postseason.
“Kane has been somewhat of a saviour for the Red Wings,” wrote NHL Trade Rumors' Rob Couch on Thursday. “This team, that is still fighting to get into the postseason, would not be where they are without the added offense that Kane has brought. What makes it more impressive is that the three-time Stanley Cup winner is doing so after returning from a major injury and got himself in arguably better shape than he was last season.”
The Buffalo native looks to still have a lot left in the tank, and that's especially true the way he's played after surgery. He's averaging over 18 minutes of ice time per game, and is making just $2.75 million on a one-year contract.
Whether he decides to remain in Detroit or try to sign a multi-year deal with another team, there's no doubt that Kane will be due for a hefty raise next season and beyond.