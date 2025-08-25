The Boston Bruins are in a state of transition following the 2024-25 season. Boston wanted to contend for the Stanley Cup in 2025. However, the Bruins fell apart early in the season. Jim Montgomery was fired as head coach after a slow start. And while Joe Sacco got some early results, the team ended up falling down the standings rather quickly.

In the end, Boston did not make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. It was the first time they missed the postseason since 2016. At the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, the Bruins traded Charlie Coyle, Brad Marchand, and Justin Brazeau. They were rather reserved in the offseason, as well. The only player who received a long-term contract from Boston was Tanner Jeannot.

Boston is trying to tow the line between contention and rebuilding. They want to get younger, but they aren't committing to a complete rebuild. Opportunities for younger players will be there for the taking this season. And more opportunities could be available once the NHL Trade Deadline comes around in 2026.

The Bruins are going to need young stars to step up if they want to succeed. Thankfully, there are players on this roster who have the ability to grab the bull by the horns, so to speak. Here are two breakout candidates on the Boston roster ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Matt Poitras could find his stride in NHL

Matt Poitras is one of the youngest players in the NHL. He made his debut in the league as a 19-year-old during the 2023-24 season. He won't turn 22 until mid-March. He has parts of two seasons under his belt now, and he could be on the verge of taking another step.

Poitras has struggled to score at the NHL level, which certainly needs to change. In fact, he managed just a single goal in 33 games during the 2024-25 season. If he wants to succeed at the NHL level, he has to find his stride in the offensive zone.

The 21-year-old should have the opportunity to score this upcoming season. As things stand, he slots in nicely on the third line alongside Jeannot and Sean Kuraly. Poitras will likely be the playdriver on this line. And this could allow him to find another gear offensively.

Will Poitras score 20+ goals and 50+ points? Perhaps not this season. But the potential is there, and building the foundation toward that sort of success begins this season. If he can do it, Boston could have something special on their hands.

Bruins' Mason Lohrei could become a star

In the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, few players on the Bruins stood out more than Mason Lohrei. The young defenseman had already established himself as an NHL regular. But he raised his game to a completely other level, especially when the games mattered most.

This past season, he continued to play rather well. Lohrei has never lacked confidence, but he's eliminated some of his more overconfident tendencies that led to avoidable mistakes. He took advantage of more playing time and showed he belonged in the league.

The Bruins do have two established defensemen ahead of him on the depth chart. Hampus Lindholm and Nikita Zadorov are tough players to knock down the lineup. At the same time, Lohrei offers more upside on both sides of the puck. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him be a regular top-four defender on the Bruins in rather short order.