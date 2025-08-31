The spotlight has been on rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson ever since the New England Patriots drafted him 38th overall out of Ohio State.

Coming off an underwhelming offensive season in 2024, New England made it clear that Henderson would play a major role in reshaping the backfield. His toughness, speed, and ability to create plays as both a runner and receiver have generated high expectations heading into 2025.

That buzz caught the attention of the Boston Bruins' new head coach, Marco Sturm, who visited Patriots practice last week. Asked if he saw any hockey talent on the roster, Sturm laughed but quickly pointed to Henderson, per Mike Weiss of ESPN.

“They’re definitely quick. Now we have to find a way to get them on skates,” Sturm joked. “I was asking about a few guys. The running back, [TreVeyon] Henderson, right away, you can see those kinds of players. I’m already looking forward to the first game to see him in action.”

Article Continues Below

Sturm spent time with head coach Mike Vrabel, Patriots executives, and even met with owner Robert Kraft, who welcomed him and his family into the trophy room. Sturm said the visit gave him insight into how football operations are structured, praising the Patriots' preparation, organization, and the passion Vrabel shows in leading his team.

The connection between Boston coaches is nothing new. Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla also spent time with Vrabel earlier this year, but Henderson's immediate impression on Sturm reflects how highly the rookie is regarded not just inside the building but across New England's sports scene.

Insiders such as Chad Graff are already making big claims about the Patriots' second-round pick. One recent report suggested Henderson might already be the team's ”best offensive weapon,” highlighting his explosiveness in training camp, versatility as a pass catcher, and ability to create mismatches in space. Selected to add speed and balance to a sluggish offense, Henderson looks poised to be a featured piece in New England's plans from Week 1.

For Patriots fans, it's clear the rookie has captured attention on and off the field. From turning heads in training camp to catching the eye of Boston's newest hockey coach, Henderson represents a potential new era for a Patriots offense that has desperately needed a dynamic playmaker.