Tarik Skubal remains optimistic about his health despite sustaining an injury in the Detroit Tigers' series opener against the Miami Marlins on Friday night.

Skubal started on the mound as he lasted 3.1 innings, striking out two batters while conceding four hits and four runs. However, his time in the game ended early after he experienced tightness in his left side.

Skubal gave an update on his health after the game, via reporter Cody Stavenhagen. He said he will undergo more testing to see what's the actual issue and will go from there.

“Some tightness. Certain things happen during the game where you feel some things and they come and go with the game. This was one that didn't really go away, and that was what prompted me to call for A.J. and a trainer, obviously. Just wasn't very comfortable letting it go after that. This time of year, what we've got going forward, I didn't risk doing something that causes me to really miss some time,” Skubal said.

“I mean, I'm obviously going to be optimistic; I understand that I took myself out of a game, and that's the first time I've ever done that in my career. I understand that there's some sort of concern, right? But at the same time, I've seen our trainers, done a lot of physical stuff and nothing really jumps out at me. So in that aspect, I'm optimistic about it. Obviously, we'll get some information and probably an image on it just to see what's there, kind of calm the brain down.”

How Tarik Skubal, Tigers played against Marlins

It wasn't a pleasant night for Tarik Skubal and the Tigers, falling 8-2 to the Marlins.

Detroit fell to an 8-1 after six innings, being unable to create any sparks for a rally on the road. The offense was relatively cold, only landing four hits after 31 at-bats that includes a home run in the fourth innings.

The Tigers' bullpen struggled to prevent the Marlins from putting runs on the board. They gave up eight hits after 32 at-bats, including three homers. Skubal obtained the loss after giving up the most runs among the three pitchers who played for the squad.

Detroit fell to an 84-64 record on the season but remain at the top of the AL Central Division standings. They are 7.5 games above the Cleveland Guardians and 10 games above the Kansas City Royals.

The Tigers will look to bounce back in Game 2 of their series against the Marlins. The contest will take place on Sept. 13 at 4:10 p.m. ET.