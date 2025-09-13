For a team that has almost exclusively been in the first place in their division, the mood around the Los Angeles Dodgers hasn't exactly been great in the months following their World Series win.

Fortunately, while Dodgers fans might not love how up-and-down the reigning champions played over the summer, in the opinion of announcer Stephen Nelson, some regular-season adversity could help get LA in the right headspace for the playoffs.

“These last two years with the division race being tighter, they didn't clinch it until the last series against San Diego in 2024, and they still almost got knocked out in the division series. And then certainly this year, as they're on track to, you know, barely scratch 90 wins. Now it's like, well, wait, wait, wait, wait,” Nelson explained.

“Now they're longing for those days where they're winning the division by 15, 20 games and coasting into the postseason. But I think that ultimately this will be a healthy thing for them, Kratzy. I think to kind of be humbled, not that the guys in the clubhouse were braggadocious, I'm just saying generally, where it's like, okay, this isn't just going to be a cakewalk. Not that, again, not that any of them thought baseball of all sports is going to be a cakewalk, but for them to be like, wow, this is, we're really having to fight and scratch and claw for every single win, no matter the record of the opponent across the field. I feel that that is a big thing, not just for the Dodgers, really any team that's playing for postseason ball.”

Did the Dodgers enter the 2025 MLB season a bit too big for their britches? Maybe, maybe not, but after starting off the year with an impressive win streak, the Dodgers have been handed more than their fair share of lumps in the pursuit of a World Series return. Fortunately, as Nelson noted, that isn't necessarily a bad thing. If the Dodgers enter the 2025 postseason as a team that knows what it takes to win and how easy it is for things to fall apart, maybe they won't take the moment for granted.