It's the NHL trade deadline and teams around the league are making plenty of moves. The Boston Bruins were possibly going to move goalie Linus Ullmark, but rumors suggest he nixed the deal altogether.
Speculation is that the Bruins had a deal done with another team, however, Ullmark totally nixed the deal for “geographical reasons,” per Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now. Reports indicate the Los Angeles Kings showed interest in Linus Ullmark. However, it's unknown if they were the team he used his no-trade clause on.
“Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark invoked his modified, 16-team no-trade clause a trade to a Western Conference team.”
“As reported here for the last few weeks, the Los Angeles Kings had emerged as the top NHL trade suitor for Ullmark. As of 2:37 p.m. ET, it was not known if the Kings were the team that Ullmark refused to be traded to. However, a source close to the situation and the same source we've referred to here at Boston Hockey Now when discussing the Ullmark trade rumors, told BHN: ‘I can't reveal that right now out of respect to all involved.'”
With that said, it looks like Ullmark is going to remain in Boston for the remainder of this season. Especially now with the trade deadline surpassed. But considering he was involved in these trade rumors, Ullmark's future is up in the air.
He's currently under contract through the 2024-25 season and is due to hit free agency in 2025. So, there's a chance the Bruins keep him on the roster throughout his contract. But this upcoming offseason could be when the franchise moves on from the veteran goalie.