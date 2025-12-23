The Atlanta Hawks have had some slippage over the past few weeks, but the hope is that things can start to improve again. One of the reasons for that optimism should be the return of Trae Young, who is still getting acclimated to the team after missing over a month due to injury.

Young had one of his best games since coming back, where he scored 35 points against the Chicago Bulls. Jalen Johnson, who had taken over the reins with Young out, also had a good game, finishing with 36 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists. Late in the game, Young and Johnson played off of each other, and it showed a glimpse of what's to come when they're both on the floor together consistently.

After the game, Young talked about the connection with Johnson, and he sees how both of their skill sets can be an advantage for the team moving forward.

“Me and Jalen had a connection since the beginning of last year,” Young said. “Before he got hurt last year, we were a really good team. We had a really good connection, because if you double me and I'm able to throw it to Jalen, he can make plays out of the double team or in the middle of the pocket and find others. That's the name of the game. How many guys on the team can draw two (defenders)?”

The Hawks were able to have a lot of success early last season when Johnson was healthy, and it was due to the attention he attracted. That made everybody's job easier, including Young, who turned more into a playmaker than a scorer.

Trae Young, Jalen Johnson can make life easier for Hawks

Young already sees the vision of what the Hawks can be with him and Johnson on the floor, and he went in-depth about their pairing and what it can do for the team.

“You can create an advantage and make it four-on-three on the backside. That's the name of the game,” Young said. “And then everybody else just has to make plays out of that, and you gotta live with the results. So when you have a guy like Jalen who, if I come off the screen and they're doubling, now you have to kind of pick and choose. Just getting more reps with each other in the game.

“It's our fifth game together this year, and then we have other guys around us that we have to continue to bring along with us that can make plays outside of me and Jalen. Obviously, we want to play as much with Jalen and I, because he creates so many advantages for us. I just have to continue to give him the ball in the right spots.”

The Hawks have the right pieces surrounding Young and Johnson to make plays, and as the season progresses, things should keep clicking at an even higher rate.

“I think everybody is excited to get Trae back,” Johnson said. “He’s been out for a while, so the fact that he’s found his rhythm already in the second game, it’s a good sign. We’re just going to keep building with each other, keep getting our chemistry together, and keep getting the reps.”