The NBA is on fire right now. The Eastern Conference is shaping up to be a much tougher conference than many expected, while the West remains stacked with elite squads. The Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics met in Beantown on Monday night, and the Celtics stormed back from down 20 points to win in front of their home fans.

During the intense game on Monday night, Celtics center Neemias Queta elbowed Pacers' big man Isaiah Jackson after Jackson blocked Queta's shot attempt. The incident potentially could have been avoided, and Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle is not happy about it.

I believe this is the play Carlisle is referencing. Neemias Queta connected with IJackson 3x on this sequence. Then Jackson was subbed out, went back to the locker room — and did not return. https://t.co/NykeWIEz0F pic.twitter.com/akvA66pcNl — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) December 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I don't know what the exact rule is,” Carlisle said after Indiana lost to Boston 103-95 on Monday night (via ESPN). “I think it was 4:30 or 4:32 to go in the first quarter, there was a play where Isaiah Jackson gets elbowed by Queta and then simultaneously gets elbowed a second time. Then he has to go out of the game for concussion observation and then was unable to return.”

“I hope the league looks at that. That was a play that I felt should have been looked at in real time. It did not appear to be accidental, and it's very dangerous.”

Carlisle is not sure how long Jackson will be out.

“I don't know how long he's going to be out, but it's pretty serious,” Carlisle said. “The play that happened, it just can't be missed.”

The Celtics will travel to Indiana for a quick rematch after Christmas on Friday. Stay tuned for an update on whether the NBA will review the play involving Queta and Jackson.