The Boston Bruins are acquiring defenseman Andrew Peeke from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for former first-round draft pick Jakub Zboril, per TSN's Darren Dreger and Chris Johnston of the Athletic. The B's are staying busy ahead of the NHL trade deadline and look to solidify their roster for their redemption-seeking postseason quest.
