The Boston Bruins have surprised everyone with their success this season, so it has been a bit surprising to see them be so quiet at the trade deadline so far. They finally managed to get on the board a few hours before the deadline, though, when they acquired veteran forward Pat Maroon in a trade with the Minnesota Wild.
Via Michael Russo:
“Hearing Pat Maroon has been traded from the Minnesota Wild to the Bruins.”
After spending the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Maroon signed with the Wild last offseason, and has racked up four goals and 12 assists over 49 games. With Minnesota's playoff hopes fading, they decided to move Maroon to a contender in Boston before they potentially lose him for nothing this upcoming offseason.
Maroon is a solid veteran forward who should fit in perfectly with this team. He's not exactly a prolific goalscorer, but he's never afraid to mix it up with his opponent, which makes him an ideal bottom-six forward for any contending team. That's evidenced by the fact that Maroon has won three Stanley Cups in his career, including against the Bruins back in 2019 when he was a member of the St. Louis Blues.
The Bruins will be hoping that Maroon's playoff pedigree can help them make a deep run this year after they crashed out of the postseason in the first round last year against the Florida Panthers. It's not the biggest move, but this should help Boston out throughout the remainder of the season, and who knows, maybe Maroon will be able to add to his ever-growing Stanley Cup collection when all is said and done.