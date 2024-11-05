The Montreal Canadiens are rumored to be putting a player up for trade discussions. Montreal is possibly looking to part ways with Arber Xhekaj, per NHL Trade Rumors. The defenseman is in a crowded room of other players at his position for Montreal.

Xhekaj is known for his aggressive style of defense, and would surely be of use to a team needing help at stopping goals. Montreal is 4-7-1 on the season.

Former player Georges Laraque has stated that it would be wise for the two parties to part ways. Xhekaj is playing a limited role for the Canadiens; he's posting just under 15 minutes of time on the ice a game.

“If they don’t play him every game, what’s the point of keeping him? There are teams that are interested in him and would be willing to play him regularly in their lineup,” Laraque said.

The defenseman has yet to record a point this season.

Arber Xhekaj would likely play more with other teams this season

Xhekaj is in his third NHL season, and he's played his entire career in Montreal. He has 23 career points, and he's played in more than 100 career games.

The defenseman has the nickname of “The Sheriff,” due to his intense and physical play on the ice. Xhekaj is no stranger to the penalty box; he's logged 194 penalty minutes in his career. The defenseman also is known for laying out opposing players in vengeance for his teammates getting hit. That happened just recently in a game against Pittsburgh.

If Montreal does trade him, the defenseman is sure to get a look from several teams looking to beef up their defense. Xhekaj has improved his plus-minus stats from year to year, so he could also be effective in the offense when he has to be.

The Canadiens next play the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.