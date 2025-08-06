The Golden State Warriors haven't had as eventful an offseason as some of their fans were hoping for. At this point, Golden State appears content to run things back with the core of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and an odd assortment of role players who don't necessarily fit with one another.

Recently, Butler, who has never been lacking for confidence, broke down how he sees the Warriors' star trio in Batman terms, with Curry being Batman, himself being Robin, and Draymond Green being the Batmobile.

“He's the one who gets us where we need to go. He does a little bit of everything,” said Butler, per his Instagram account. “Shoot them things, somebody's shooting at us, he's rolling over, protecting us… Golden State, we're on the way… I'll tell you that.”

Butler was brought to the Warriors at the trade deadline last year from the Miami Heat in exchange for a package centered around Andrew Wiggins.

While the new-look Warriors performed very well initially upon Butler's arrival, they cooled off down the stretch of the regular season and ultimately bowed out in the second round vs the Minnesota Timberwolves after Curry went down with an injury in Game 1.

Do the Warriors have enough?

While the Warriors' playoff loss to Minnesota can rightfully mostly be blamed on Curry's injury, it was also clear coming into this offseason that Golden State could stand to add a piece or two to the roster in order to truly compete with teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets out west.

After all, Curry is 37 years of age and Butler will be 36 next season, so the team could certainly use more depth to prepare for any injury absences those two may endure.

Unfortunately, the Warriors were mostly hamstrung this offseason from making any meaningful moves, and at this point, the only question in the Bay Area is what the team will do about the ongoing Jonathan Kuminga saga.

Still, however that situation plays out, it's unlikely that the Warriors will be bringing enough back to put them back on a championship trajectory.