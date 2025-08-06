Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons recently requested a trade from the team. Parsons' request led to no shortage of reactions from around the NFL world. Will the Cowboys be able to salvage the situation with a new contract or will Parsons end up landing on a new team for the 2025 season? According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, there hasn't been much traction towards a solution.

“Parsons requested a trade from the team on Friday,” Pelissero said on NFL Network. “Jerry Jones has said repeatedly, in multiple different ways, that ‘there is nothing to see here, they are not trading him. Not even a consideration. This is all part of a negotiation.' However, there has been very little in terms of actual negotiation taking place. Negotiation being the exchange of bargaining proposals, not merely talks surrounding the contract.

“Remains to be seen exactly what direction this thing goes. To this point, the Cowboys have not had anything resembling serious trade calls.”

The Cowboys need to figure something out as soon as possible. The NFL season is right around the corner and one of their superstars is clearly looking for a change. Would Parsons consider remaining in Dallas if the Cowboys gave him a new contract? It's possible, but nothing is guaranteed at the moment.

Micah Parsons is a superstar. Trading him would negatively impact the Cowboys' chances of making a deep postseason run. Dallas features a team with potential, but the Parsons situation is far from ideal.

There is still time to get a deal done. The regular season doesn't begin for another month or so. Perhaps the Cowboys and Parsons will figure something out. Otherwise, Dallas may need to search for a trade partner.

Updates will continue to be provided on the Cowboys and Parsons situation as they are made available.