Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham revealed on the latest episode of the Show Me Something podcast that the WNBA fined her $1,500 following comments she made during the show’s debut last week.

“We were talking about like our first week, what people had to say. Well the WNBA fined me…” Cunningham said. “Dude they fined me $1,500 – I’m like why, this is just the beginning. It’s like you’re kidding.”

Cunningham co-hosts the podcast with West Wilson. When Wilson asked how the fining process works, Cunningham described how she was informed.

“What happens is they email our GM and she pulls me aside and she goes, ‘Come here Soph, I have to talk to you,’” Cunningham said. “And this is in front of everybody and I was like, ‘What did I do now?’ She just smiles and goes, ‘Hey, they’re gonna fine you again.’ I was like, I even told them… I even credit them that their job was hard. I did say that, and I said I would not be good at it. I did say that, like look at the whole picture… what are we doing?”

The fine reportedly stemmed from remarks Cunningham made in the podcast’s first episode, which aired last Friday. She openly criticized WNBA officiating during the discussion.

“I’m not saying that your job is easy,” Cunningham said. “But when it is a simple call right in front of your face multiple times, what are you doing? What are you doing?”

“They’re just so inconsistent,” she continued. “Like that’s my thing. Like if you're on the other team and you're going to be fouling the s–t out of me. Cool. But let me do it to you. And I think that's players across the league, and like new fans across the country. Like everyone's like, ‘What is going on with refs?’ And I'm like, ‘I don’t know.’ And you fining me $500 is not going to do s—t.”

The WNBA had already fined Cunningham $500 more than two weeks ago for similar remarks made on TikTok criticizing officiating. She acknowledged the penalty on her X page, expressing frustration over what she views as misplaced priorities within the league.

“I got fined $500 for this TikTok 🤣🤣 idk why this is funny to me… like ok 👍🏼 you got it bud! Cause there are no more important things to be worried about with our league right now,” Cunningham wrote.

Cunningham, 28, is in her seventh WNBA season and first with the Fever. Through 25 games, she is averaging 8.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and a steal per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc. She has started in eight games.

The Fever (17-13) are coming off a 100-91 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks. They will wrap up their four-game road trip Thursday night against the Phoenix Mercury (18-11), who are on a two-game win streak. Tip-off is set for 10:00 p.m. ET on Prime Video.