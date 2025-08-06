New NBA 2K26 Details on Presentation have arrived, showing off new things like Dynamic Banners, a new commentator, improved Arena visuals, and much more. This year, developer Visual Concepts wanted to continue and improve the authenticity of the game. And while things like ProPLAY make player movement feel realistic, they also want to improve the visuals in other areas. But these Presentational improvements affect other areas too, like commentary and much more. Without further ado, let's dive right in.

NBA 2K26 Presentation – Everything You Need to Know

Overall, the NBA 2K26 Presentation Courtside Report covered the following topics:

Player Fidelity

Arena Visuals, Atmosphere, & Events

Player Interactions

Improvements to Commentary & Broadcast Voices

Big Moments & Instant Replay

First comes Player Fidelity. As we mentioned, NBA 2K26 continues to use ProPLAY technology to replicate realistic player movements. But for the actual player models, Visual Concepts took a step further to improve the looks with new shading technology. With this new tech, player uniforms and shoes should have more detail to make it look better than ever.

Furthermore, the developers improved the Arena Visuals in a number of ways. They improved Arena Lighting, Court Floors, and various team-specific details to bring the game closer to the real experience. It's not just the Arena, but the atmosphere within that's important too. And Visual Concepts didn't forget that.

Crowds are receiving a lot of love in NBA 2K26, with improvements to their interactions, looks, and apparel. They'll have rally towels, foam fingers, and even rubber chickens on occasion to make themselves heard. The developers also create more unique character models, helping each crowd look different.

In addition to their looks and actions, some members of the crowd will wear special jerseys that commemorate a special player. Furthermore, they'll wear LED wristbands to create Lightshows in the stadium.

Expect all of these presentational improvements in modes like MyCAREER, and in big moments like the playoffs. And whenever there's a break, you'll see all-new performers on the court. Whether it's Mascots or dancers, you'll see a variety of fun things before the half.

It's not just the Crowd that has new interactions, but the Players too. These new Player interactions range from a variety of things like:

Fresh pregame shootaround & warmup animations

Refreshed bench and huddle animations during stoppages in the game

You'll even see players take times during timeouts to speak with referees about potential fouls. All of these improvements serve to make the game feel more lifelike than ever before.

Off the court, we see even more improvements when it comes to both the Broadcast Voices and Late-Game Commentary. Firstly, let's go over who we'll be hearing in NBA 2K26.

Tim Legler is joining the NBA 2K26 Broadcast booth. He'll join returning members like Kevin Harlan, Greg Anthony, Stan Van Gundy, Shams Charania, and many more. Additionally, you'll hear various PA announcers, like the Charlotte Hornets' Shawn Parker.