New NBA 2K26 Details on Presentation have arrived, showing off new things like Dynamic Banners, a new commentator, improved Arena visuals, and much more. This year, developer Visual Concepts wanted to continue and improve the authenticity of the game. And while things like ProPLAY make player movement feel realistic, they also want to improve the visuals in other areas. But these Presentational improvements affect other areas too, like commentary and much more. Without further ado, let's dive right in.
NBA 2K26 Presentation – Everything You Need to Know
Overall, the NBA 2K26 Presentation Courtside Report covered the following topics:
- Player Fidelity
- Arena Visuals, Atmosphere, & Events
- Player Interactions
- Improvements to Commentary & Broadcast Voices
- Big Moments & Instant Replay
First comes Player Fidelity. As we mentioned, NBA 2K26 continues to use ProPLAY technology to replicate realistic player movements. But for the actual player models, Visual Concepts took a step further to improve the looks with new shading technology. With this new tech, player uniforms and shoes should have more detail to make it look better than ever.
Furthermore, the developers improved the Arena Visuals in a number of ways. They improved Arena Lighting, Court Floors, and various team-specific details to bring the game closer to the real experience. It's not just the Arena, but the atmosphere within that's important too. And Visual Concepts didn't forget that.
Crowds are receiving a lot of love in NBA 2K26, with improvements to their interactions, looks, and apparel. They'll have rally towels, foam fingers, and even rubber chickens on occasion to make themselves heard. The developers also create more unique character models, helping each crowd look different.
In addition to their looks and actions, some members of the crowd will wear special jerseys that commemorate a special player. Furthermore, they'll wear LED wristbands to create Lightshows in the stadium.
Expect all of these presentational improvements in modes like MyCAREER, and in big moments like the playoffs. And whenever there's a break, you'll see all-new performers on the court. Whether it's Mascots or dancers, you'll see a variety of fun things before the half.
It's not just the Crowd that has new interactions, but the Players too. These new Player interactions range from a variety of things like:
- Fresh pregame shootaround & warmup animations
- Refreshed bench and huddle animations during stoppages in the game
You'll even see players take times during timeouts to speak with referees about potential fouls. All of these improvements serve to make the game feel more lifelike than ever before.
Off the court, we see even more improvements when it comes to both the Broadcast Voices and Late-Game Commentary. Firstly, let's go over who we'll be hearing in NBA 2K26.
Tim Legler is joining the NBA 2K26 Broadcast booth. He'll join returning members like Kevin Harlan, Greg Anthony, Stan Van Gundy, Shams Charania, and many more. Additionally, you'll hear various PA announcers, like the Charlotte Hornets' Shawn Parker.
During Team China International games, you'll hear ZeYuan Guan (play-by-play), alongside analysts Jian Yang and Qun Su. Furthermore, you'll hear Spanish Commentators with new audio for you to hear.
Lastly, NBA 2K26's Presentation also wants to preserve your franchises' greatest moments. Introducing Dynamic Banners, these banners in your arena will update for every title you. Preserve your legacy and brag to away teams about how much you've accomplished.
The developers also added more detailed overlays in NBA Cup Games to teach players on the groups and point requirements. Additionally, you'll see new custom highlight reels displayed before NBA Cup Games.
All seven NBA regular season awards make their way to NBA 2K26, including:
- MVP
- Rookie of the Year
- Defensive Player of the Year
- Sixth Man of the Year
- Most Improved Player
- Clutch Players of the Year
- Coach of the Year
After winning an award, you'll receive the trophy in your next home game. Multiple trophies will be presented together if you win more than one at a time.
NBA 2K26's Instant Replay lets you capture your favorite moments from the game. Now, you can save filter presets when creating a reel.
Overall, that includes everything new about NBA 2K26's Presentation. Check out the full Courtside Report to see side-by-side comparisons with the 2K26 and 2K25. Furthermore, expect more NBA 2K26 news soon. If we follow the Roadmap, we'll see that there's a lot more to uncover before the game's launch. We look forward to hearing more as we get closer to the release date.
