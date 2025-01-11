It's hard to believe, but the 2024-25 NHL season is already at the halfway point, and it won't be long before the Trade Deadline arrives. Plenty of clubs will be looking to make key additions to their club in order to bolster their roster towards a postseason run.

And according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, the New Jersey Devils have interest in Jake Evans, who is playing in the final season of a three-year contract and can become an unrestricted free-agent when the calendar turns to July.

LeBrun reported the interest of the Devils during TSN's “Early Trading” segment, noting that the Devils are keen on acquiring center depth, via The Fourth Period.

“The Devils are among the teams that have already kicked tires on Jake Evans,” LeBrun said. “The Devils are looking for a centre.”

With just under $3 million worth of cap space left at their disposal, the Devils could easily absorb Evans' $1.7 million salary.

The Devils are next in action on Saturday night against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Prudential Center; puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST.

Meanwhile, the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline falls on March 7, 2025. Depending on Montreal's place in the standings, Evans could be a prime candidate to be moved considering he's in the final year of his deal.

Canadiens forward Jake Evans has been linked to the Devils

A native of Toronto, Evans was selected with the 207th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Canadiens, and continued his collegiate career suiting up for the Fighting Irish of the University of Notre Dame.

In the 40 games he's played in this season for the Canadiens, he's scored 10 goals with 14 assists. In 308 career NHL games, all with the Canadiens, he's scored 37 goals with 78 assists. He's also added a goal with two assists in 13 career postseason games. He was part of the Canadiens squad that advanced all the way to the 2021 Stanley Cup Final, a series they eventually lost to the Lightning in five games.