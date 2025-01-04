The Pittsburgh Penguins seemingly kicked off a rebuild with their trade of Lars Eller to the Washington Capitals earlier this season. However, that talk may have been a bit premature. Pittsburgh has turned things around. After gaining a point against the Florida Panthers on Friday, the Penguins are tied on points with the Ottawa Senators for the final Wild Card spot.

The Penguins could certainly make a major move at the NHL Trade Deadline to try and contend. However, that is unlikely at this time. What Pittsburgh could do, though, is retool their roster. One player who could find themselves on the trade block is forward Rickard Rakell.

Rakell came over to the Penguins in 2021-22 from the Anaheim Ducks. The Swedish winger has a solid first full season in Pittsburgh following the trade. His 2023-24 campaign, though, was not nearly as good. Thankfully, it seems as if he has overcome his issues from the previous season.

Rakell leads all Pittsburgh skaters with 18 goals this year. Moreover, he ranks third on the team with 32 points in 40 games this season. This places him on pace for 37 goals and 66 points across a full 82 games.

If the Penguins continue playing well, keeping Rakell is an option. However, the veteran winger could deliver quite the haul given the remaining term on his contract. As a result, a trade certainly cannot be ruled out. With this in mind, here are two early landing spots for Rickard Rakell ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Devils could be a suitor

The New Jersey Devils have a long, extensive rivalry with the Penguins. They are division rivals as well as geographical rivals. This certainly makes a Rickard Rakell trade a bit tricky between these teams. However, if Pittsburgh falls out of playoff contention, New Jersey is a fit for the veteran winger.

The Devils are in need of offensive balance. New Jersey skaters have scored 345 total points this season, according to ESPN. 37% of these points have been scored by three players — Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Nico Hischier.

An unbalanced offense can be overcome. After all, the Edmonton Oilers rode their top-heavy offense to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final. However, when the star point producers hit a snag, the team's offense can certainly stagnate. Adding Rakell to the ranks would help give the team some insurance.

The Penguins and Devils certainly don't like each other. And their status as division rivals could make a trade difficult. In any event, Rakell is a fit for New Jersey. If the price is right, a deal could certainly go down.

The Senators could take a chance

As difficult as a trade with the Devils may be, a move with the Ottawa Senators may be even more challenging. The Penguins and Senators are in direct competition for a Wild Card spot, as mentioned. And trading Rickard Rakell to a direct competitor could be counterproductive. At least, if Pittsburgh is still in playoff contention by the NHL Trade Deadline.

The Senators are in a similar position to the Devils. Ottawa skaters have scored 296 points, according to ESPN. 38% of these points have been scored by three players — Tim Stutzle, Brady Tkachuk, and Drake Batherson.

Overall, though, Ottawa is a middle-of-the-road offensive team. They rank 18th in the NHL for Goals For Per Game, according to ESPN. The Senators could use Rakell to give them a bit of an added spark.

The Senators have the prospects and draft picks to make a deal with the Penguins work. There are certainly obstacles in the way which could prevent something from happening. In any event, Rakell would make Ottawa better down the stretch.