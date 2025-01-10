ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the New Jersey Devils on Friday at the Prudential Center. Two good Eastern Conference teams collude as we share our NHL odds series and make a Lightning-Devils prediction and pick.

The Lightning are 28-19 over the past 47 games against the Devils. Amazingly, the Bolts destroyed the Devils twice this season, winning 8-5 in New Jersey and 4-0 at home. The Lightning are 9-1 over the past 10 games against the Devils, including 5-0 in the past five games at the Prudential Center.

Here are the Lightning-Devils NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Lightning-Devils Odds

Tampa Bay Lightning: +1.5 (-188)

Moneyline: +130

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 5.5 (-142)

Under: 5.5 (+116)

How To Watch Lightning vs Devils

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, MSGS, and FDSS

Why the Lightning Could Cover the Spread/Win

Hockey is alive and well in Tampa, and the Lightning continues to neutralize opponents with an explosive offense that never quits. Of course, it wouldn't be an explosive offense without some talented playmakers who are constantly making things happen.

Nikita Kucherov has been amazing this season and continues to roll, garnering 17 goals and 41 assists, including two powerplay markers. Amazingly, he has four assists in two games against the Devils this season. Brayden Point has remained consistent, tallying 25 goals and 22 assists, including 12 powerplay tallies. So far, he has one goal in two games against the Devils.

Brandon Hagel also is playing well, generating 19 goals and 26 assists. Remarkably, he has three goals and two assists against the Devils this season, including a hat trick on October 22. Jake Guntzel has been a good addition in Tampa, registering 21 goals and 19 assists, including nine powerplay goals. Also, he has one goal and three assists against the Devils this season. Anthony Cirelli has 16 goals and 18 assists. He also netted a goal and five assists over two games against the Devils this season. Victor Hedman has five goals and 25 assists. Likewise, he has three goals and one assist over two games this season against the Devils.

The Bolts are fourth in goals and seventh in assists. Additionally, they are the second-best team in the NHL at converting their shots into goals. The Lightning also thrives on the extra-man attack, ranking second on the powerplay.

Andrei Vasilevskiy will start and come in with a record of 18-12-1 with a goals-against average of 2.31 and a save percentage of .915. He will play behind a defense that is fourth in goals-against and eighth on the penalty kill.

The Lightning will cover the spread if they continue to amplify the pressure on offense. Then, they must defend the crease and prevent the Devils from garnering chances.

Why the Devils Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Devils remain among the top teams in the NHL. However, they have not solved the Lightning yet. Their offense struggled in the last game and will need to bounce back.

Jack Hughes leads the squad with 16 goals and 34 assists, including five powerplay markers. Unsurprisingly, he has a goal and two assists against the Lightning, with all points coming in the 8-5 loss. Jesper Bratt has tallied 15 goals and 34 assists, including four powerplay tallies. Ultimately, he must do more, as he has just one helper over two games. Nico Hischier has 19 goals and 17 assists this season, including six powerplay snipes. Unfortunately, he has not gotten on the stat sheet against the Volts this season.

The Devils are eighth in goals and 11th in assists. Yet, they are inconsistent at shooting the puck, ranking 21st in shooting percentage. The Devils are also elite with the extra man, ranking second on the power play.

Jacob Markstrom likely gets the start and comes in with a mark of 20-8-3 with a 2.20 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911. He will play behind a defense that is seventh in goals against and 10th on the penalty kill. While he was not awful in his last performance against the Lightning, allowing three goals and making 23 saves, it was not enough to win the game.

The Devils will cover the spread if Bratt and Hischier can pick up their offense and help Hughes. Then, the defense must avoid giving Kucherov and his friends too many chances.

Final Lightning-Devils Prediction & Pick

The Lightning are 21-18 against the spread, while the Devils are 18-24 against the odds. Moreover, the Bolts are 10-9 against the spread on the road, while the Devils are 10-10 against the spread at home. The Lightning are 16-19-4 against the over/under, while the Devils are 14-26-2 against the over/under.

The Devils are great. Yet, they revert to mediocrity when they play the Lightning, and I don't see that changing in this game. I expect the Bolts to cover the spread.

Final Lightning-Devils Prediction & Pick: Lightning +1.5 (-188)