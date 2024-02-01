Philadelphia is reportedly taking calls on the Flyers' center.

With the trade deadline just five weeks away, Philadelphia Flyers GM Danny Brière is reportedly taking calls on several players, including center Scott Laughton, according to Darren Dreger of TSN's Hockey Insider:

“The Center market is relatively thin. Hence, the @NHLFlyersare taking calls on Scott Laughton. They’re not eager to trade him but Danny Briere is gauging the interest.”

Because of the lack of center options on the trade market following Vancouver’s deal Wednesday to acquire Elias Lindholm from Calgary, the Flyers are listening on the 29-year-old Laughton.

Dreger added that while the Flyers are “not eager” to trade Laughton, they are at least seeing what potential trades are available ahead of the March 8 deadline.

Laughton, who posted career highs of 18 goals, 25 assists, and 43 points for the Flyers last season, has had a less impressive performance this year. He has only five goals and 20 points in 50 games this season and is shooting just 4.6%, which ranks last among forwards with at least 100 shots.

The Flyers center does still have value given that he can also play wing. He has a solid reputation as a penalty killer and faceoff man. He also would represent more than a rental, as he is signed for two years beyond this season at an affordable $3 million a year.

Flyers GM Brière has been busy over the last week. Not only is he actively listening to trade offers while gauging the market, he also just signed breakout star forward Owen Tippett to an eight-year extension. Last month, Tippett went viral with an insane, “goal of the year” score.