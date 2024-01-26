Owen Tippett and the Flyers have reached an agreement on a new long-term extension amid his breakout campaign.

The Philadelphia Flyers find themselves in the midst of a poorly timed cold stretch, as they have lost their last four games to allow the Carolina Hurricanes to pass them in the Metropolitan Division standings. However, they got a good piece of news on Friday morning when it was announced that the team was closing in on a massive extension for breakout star forward Owen Tippett.

Via Elliotte Friedman:

“Hearing PHI and Owen Tippett are closing in on a long-term extension. We will see where it goes.”

After putting together the best season of his young career last year, Tippett has continued to improve this season, racking up 18 goals and 12 assists through his first 46 games of the year. Reports indicate that Tippett's new deal will keep him with the Flyers for the next eight years, with the average annual value of the deal coming in at $6.2 million.

Via Frank Seravalli:

“Sounds like Owen Tippett's new extension with Flyers is 8 years x $6.2 million = $49.6 million.”

After failing to find his way with the Florida Panthers, Tippett has been a revelation since getting sent to the Flyers back in the 2021-22 campaign. And now, he's managed to turn that into a massive new deal that ensures he will be a key piece of Philadelphia's next great team in the foreseeable future, which is a huge win for both the franchise and the player.

The Flyers are trying to end their three-season playoff drought this year, and while they are in good position to do so currently, they are going to have to snap their losing streak sooner rather than later. Having Tippett's extension settled will certainly lift a weight off of his shoulders, and while it wasn't as if he was playing poorly as of late, you can expect him to do whatever he can to help Philadelphia get back in the win column when they take on the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon.