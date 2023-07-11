The Ottawa Senators traded Alex DeBrincat to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night. DeBrincat refused to sign long-term in Ottawa, instead opting to sign a four-year contract with his hometown team. However, there were other teams in on the 25-year-old goal scorer. One of those teams was the New York Islanders.

The Islanders spoke with the Senators at length regarding DeBrincat but were unable to work out a deal. An extension with the goal-scoring winger, who was a restricted free agent, was needed. And New York reportedly felt that the 25-year-old would sign with them, a source told Newsday's Islanders reporter Andrew Gross.

In the end, the proposed offer to the Senators just didn't move the needle. The proposed trade package from the Islanders included center Jean-Gabriel Pageau and winger Oliver Wahlstrom, the source told Gross.

One can understand why the Senators balked at this package. The issues stem mostly from Pageau and his contract. Pageau, an Ottawa native and former Senator, has three years left at a $5 million per season cap hit. Additionally, the veteran center has a modified no-trade clause.

The Senators acquired forward Dominik Kubalik, defenseman Donovan Sebrango, a conditional 2024 first-round pick. and a 2024 fourth-round pick from Detroit for DeBrincat. Kubalik, an unrestricted free agent after this season, is set to make $2.5 million in 2023-24.

With DeBrincat off the market, the Islanders now have to shift gears if they want to add to their top-six. However, the Islanders have less than $400,000 in available cap space. How general manager Lou Lamiorello approaches the rest of the offseason will certainly be interesting to watch.