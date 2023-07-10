The Detroit Red Wings reportedly will be trading for Alex DeBrincat from the Ottawa Senators, according to Elliotte Friedman of SportsNet.

Alex DeBrincat has reportedly agreed to an extension with the Red Wings in the four-year, $7.875 average annual value range, according to David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

The Red Wings will be receiving DeBrincat, and will be sending a 2024 conditional first-round pick, and 2024 fourth-round pick, forward Dominik Kubalik and defenseman Donovan Sebrango to the Senators, according to Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff.

The condition on the 2024 first round pick is a bit complicated. The Red Wings will have the option of sending their own 2024 first, or the Boston Bruins' 2024 first to the Senators. However, the Bruins pick is top 10 protected, and would transfer to an unprotected 2025 first-round pick instead. The Red Wings would have the option of sending the Bruins' 2025 first-round pick, or their own first-round pick in 2024 to the Senators to complete the trade, according to Seravalli.

It has been assumed for a while that the Senators would trade DeBrincat this offseason, and the Red Wings were often mentioned as a destination. Now, we know that DeBrincat is heading to Detroit as a key player in general manager Steve Yzerman's building of the team.

Steve Yzerman built the core of the wildly successful Tampa Bay Lightning, now he is attempting to do the same with the Red Wings, the team he spent all 22 years of his NHL playing career with. It will be interesting to see if Yzerman can build the Red Wings into a contender.