Despite signing Oliver Wahlstrom to a one-year contract earlier this week, the New York Islanders are still expected to move on from the former first-round pick ahead of the 2024-25 National Hockey League campaign.

There were high hopes for the American when he was selected No. 11 overall in the 2018 NHL Draft, but the 24-year-old has struggled mightily to live up to them. He was futile offensively with the Islanders last year, chipping in just two goals and six points over 32 games.

Over his NHL career, Wahlstrom is at 34 goals and 67 points in 193 career games. The Portland, ME native was excellent for the United States National Team Development Program in 2017-18, scoring 22 goals and 45 points in 26 games while leading the USHL with a +30 rating.

But that success hasn't translated to the NHL, and it's no secret that the club is looking to move on from this player.

“It would still be a surprise, however, if Wahlstrom was on the opening night roster,” reported The New York Post's Ethan Sears earlier this week. “Barring a substantive improvement in his play… a contract does not change the underlying reality that Wahlstrom being on the (Islanders) NHL roster is a long shot.”

Wahlstrom likely needs to have a top-six look in order to have success, and there isn't much room in Long Island after the Islanders signed Anthony Duclair in free agent frenzy. Along with Bo Horvat, Mat Barzal, Anders Lee, Kyle Palmieri and Brock Nelson, there is clearly not a ton of space at the top of the forward group.

Islanders and Oliver Wahlstrom headed for a split

It seemed clear that the Islanders and Wahlstrom were headed for a split after he was a healthy scratch for every game after February 24. He played in the last game of the regular-season — which was a meaningless contest — and he has just never been part of Patrick Roy's plans since the legendary goaltender turned coach was hired at the end of January.

Isles GM Lou Lamoriello also hasn't been shy about his desire to move on from Wahlstrom. But it needs to be for the right price.

“He’s been working very hard all summer and if we can get him an opportunity [with another team], because it hasn’t worked out [we will], but we’re not just going to give him away,” said the executive, per Sears. “He’s still a hockey player. He, unfortunately, went through an injury which takes a long time to recover. I think he’s there. We’ll just wait and see.”

Wahlstrom tore his UCL about halfway through 2022-23, and he's struggled in his recovery. On the games where he wasn't watching from the press box, he was averaging just 11 minutes of ice time per game.

It will be interesting to see if New York can find any suitors for the former top prospect, or whether it will be back to the American Hockey League for Wahlstrom in 2024-25.

The Islanders were beaten in the first-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes for the second consecutive time in 2024.