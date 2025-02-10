Is this curtains for Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans in the only NHL town he's ever played for?

It looks as though the Canadiens and the pending unrestricted free-agent could soon split from one another. According to NHL analyst Pierre LeBrun, the Canadiens and Evans aren't close on a new contract as the NHL Trade Deadline approaches, via TSN.

“My understanding is Jake Evans and the Canadiens have exchanged numbers on what an extension might look like and they’re not close,” LeBrun said on social media. “Obviously things can change with one phone call, but as of now that makes it more likely Evans gets dealt before the March 7 deadline. Calls from teams asking about Evans have increased lately with the Habs’ slide in the standings.”

After having gone 1-7-1 since January 21, the Canadiens could start unloading assets at the NHL Trade Deadline if things don't turn around for them soon. Following the 4 Nations Face-off, Montreal resumes play on February 22 against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

The most recent comments from Canadiens forward Jake Evans hinted at an impending split

Evans, who has played for Montreal full time since 2021, appeared to reference the Canadiens in the past tense when recently asked about his future with the team, via X.

“It's been an honor,” he said about playing in Montreal. “It's such a fun place to play, it's such a great place to live, and I've just really enjoyed it. It's truly an honor. There's so much tradition here, so many great players that have worn this great jersey with pride, and it's truly an honor.”

The Canadiens selected Evans with the 207th pick in the 2014 NHL Draft; he's appeared in 324 career NHL games, scoring 38 goals with 81 assists along with another goal and two assists in 13 career playoff games.