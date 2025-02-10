The Montreal Canadiens had a brutal start to the 2024-25 season. Montreal entered the year hoping to take a major step forward on the ice. The Canadiens traded for Patrik Laine in an attempt to raise the competitive level of this team. However, the Habs could not have had a more nightmarish start to the regular season.

Then, something interesting happened. Montreal began winning games. And they won games in rather convincing fashion. At one point, the Canadiens seemed like one of the hottest teams in hockey. More importantly, they started rising up the standings until they firmly placed themselves in contention for a Wild Card spot in the East.

Unfortunately, the run did not last. Montreal has fallen behind the eight ball once again. The Habs have won just one game in their last nine contests. Meanwhile, teams such as the Detroit Red Wings, Ottawa Senators, and Columbus Blue Jackets kept their momentum going. As of now, the Canadiens trail the Red Wings by six points for the final Wild Card berth in the East.

The Canadiens were unlikely to buy at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline prior to their recent skid. Losing all of these games only cements their status as an unlikely buyer. However, they could still add to their roster without necessarily buying. And there is one area of need the Canadiens would be wise to address with the March 7th deadline less than a month away.

The Canadiens need right-shot defensive depth

Right-shot defensemen are coveted in the NHL. They do not grow on trees, and they can help balance a team's defensive pairings. Montreal is one of many teams in need of a right-shot blueliner. Still, it's an area of need they need to address if they want to climb back into the playoff picture.

The Canadiens have some impressive defensive depth as an organization. However, they lack the necessary right-hand shot. Mike Matheson is a left-hand shot, but he is currently playing on his off-side. He has played well on the right side, but he would certainly benefit from moving back to the left.

Montreal is in an interesting position considering their defensive depth. They need a right-shot defender, but one of their top trade candidates is one of their best right-shots. David Savard is a trade candidate given his status as a pending free agent. Montreal is on the outside looking in when it comes to the postseason. As a result, it makes sense to trade Savard for draft capital.

The Canadiens could certainly still trade Savard. At the end of the day, getting something for a player who is likely to leave for nothing is a smart move. In any event, a trade for Savard could lead to another transaction that nets the Habs another right-shot blueliner.

If the Canadiens want to go the veteran route, they could strike for Dallas Stars defenseman Matt Dumba. Dumba has not been a great fit with the Stars after signing a three-year contract in NHL Free Agency. Montreal could bank on the veteran being a better fit in their system.

The Canadiens may not be ready to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2025. However, there is clear potential with this team, and the right move before March 7th could pay massive dividends. Improving the defensive depth could go a long way toward this team making a statement this year and in years to come.