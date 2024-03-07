The NHL trade deadline hasn't even approached yet, but we have already seen some fireworks take place in the days leading up to the deadline. As teams scurry to try to find upgrades before it's too late, it looks like the Washington Capitals are quickly becoming a popular team thanks to Joel Edmundson, who is drawing quite a bit of interest as the deadline draws near.
Edmundson is only in his first season with the Capitals, where he's recorded a goal and five assists over 44 games. The defense-minded blueliner is a valuable depth piece, though, and with Washington's playoff hopes fading, they could look to trade him, as the Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Tampa Bay Lightning have all expressed interest in his services.
Via Darren Dreger:
“Let’s keep an eye on Washington and veteran Joel Edmundson. The big left shot Dman has a number of clubs circling. Toronto, Tampa Bay and Boston to name a few. As of late last night, the Bruins seemed to have the inside track. See how the morning unfolds.”
Joel Edmundson could be with a new team in just a few hours
The Bruins, Maple Leafs, and Lightning are all firmly in the playoff picture, and it's not hard to see why they'd want to shore up their defense with a veteran like Edmundson. It sounds like Boston could have a leg up right now over Toronto and Tampa Bay, but no deal is ever official until pen is put to paper.
There are bigger names worth keeping an eye on than Edmundson, but he could end up being a crucial addition for whichever team moves for him at the deadline. Nothing is official yet, but it's looking more and more likely that Washington will manage to cash in on Edmundson and get some assets in return for him while they can ahead of the deadline.