The Washington Capitals beat the St Louis Blues 6-1 on Sunday, moving to 7-5-1 on the season. Despite a slow start, the Great 8 is still hitting milestones. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin scored his 900th goal on Thursday and joked with TNT analyst Henrik Lundqvist about his most memorable.

Ovi's got 900 of them in his career but his most memorable goals are the ones he scored against @HLundqvist 😭 pic.twitter.com/4KGlk4LtP8 — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) November 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Yeah, probably against you, man,” Ovechkin said toward Lundqvist. “Probably against the Rangers. But to be honest with you, every goalie is so hard to score against in this league, and I can't pick one.”

Ovechkin has scored 46 goals against the Rangers in his career, including plenty against Lundqvist. The two Hall of Famers were actually teammates for a short period of time. Lundqvist attempted to play for the Capitals after his stint in New York ended, but he was forced to retire due to a heart condition before playing a game.

Article Continues Below

Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record last season, netting his 895th goal against the New York Islanders. This year, it took him 13 games to score his third goal of the season to get to 900. With his contract set to expire after this year, retirement rumors have been swirling around Ovechkin. That would make this the last round number he hits in his NHL career.

The Capitals are with the rest of the Eastern Conference, hovering around .500. They have not been as dominant as they were last season, but the rest of the East has been middling as well. If this goal gets Ovechkin going, the Capitals can be back competing for the division title by Thanksgiving.

The Capitals are back in action on Thursday against their long-time rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have been incredible this season, and maybe Ovechkin gets to 901 with those guys on the ice as well. Capitals vs Penguins begins at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN+ and Hulu.