Alex Ovechkin has done it. The Washington Capitals star and future Hockey Hall of Famer added to his legendary resume on Wednesday night, as he became just the first player ever in the history of the NHL to score at least 900 goals.

Ovechkin, who broke Wayne Gretzky's record for most career goals during the 2024-25 NHL season, scored his 900th goal in the league in front of Capitals fans at Capital One Arena in Washington, as he found the back of the net on a no-look backhand goal against the St. Louis Blues, with Jakob Chychrun being credited with an assist on the play.

Ovechkin's historic goal came nearly three minutes into he second period and extended the Capitals' lead to 2-0.

Shortly after Ovi lit the lamp for the 900th time in his NHL career, the Capitals shared a video on social media, showing skateboarding legend Tony Hawk congratulating “The Great Eight” for his incredible achievement.

“Ovi, what's up? It's Tony Hawk,” the legendary X Games athlete introduced himself in the greeting to the Russian superstar.

“Hey, I just want to say congratulations on being the world record holder of most goals scored in the NHL, beating Wayne Gretzky. I know you did that a while ago, but now you have finally reached 900, and I know something about that. And high five. Congratulations. I'm sure there are many more goals to be scored. And if you reach 1080, then you're going to have to talk to Tom Schar, because he's the guy that did that rotation on the skateboard. But for now, we're in the 900 Club. Congrats, Ovi.”

Hawk and Ovechkin, despite their different fields of expertise, are now forever entwined because of the No. 900.

For additional context, during the 1999 Summer X Games, Hawk became the first skateboarder ever to complete a “900.”

The Capitals also made sure that a loss wouldn't spoil Alex Ovechkin's big night, as they crushed the Blues to the tune of a 6-1 score.

The win snapped the Caps' four-game losing skid and improved their record to 7-5-1.

The 40-year-old Ovechkin now has three goals in the 2025-26 NHL regular season.