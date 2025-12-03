The No. 5 UConn Huskies scored a huge win Tuesday night, with Dan Hurley's team scoring a 61-56 true road game victory over the No. 21 Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence.

Perhaps even more surprising from that triumph for UConn basketball is the fact that it was the program's first-ever win against the Jayhawks, as noted by ESPN.

It was also the second consecutive victory over a ranked opponent for the Huskies, who defeated the then-No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini in a neutral-site contest at Madison Square Garden in New York last Friday.

Freshman guard Braylon Mullins played a big role for UConn basketball versus the Jayhawks, as he came off the bench and fired a game-high 17 points. He hit six of his 12 attempts from the field and drained three 3-pointers. His two free throws with under 10 seconds left in regulation put away Kansas, which dropped to 1-2 in three top 25 games so far in the 2025-26 college basketball season.

Kansas missed the services of five-star prospect Darryn Peterson because of a hamstring issue, but the Huskies also did not have big man Tarris Reed Jr. due to an ankle injury.

UConn basketball overcame a big disparity on the foul line to take down the Jayhawks. While Kansas went 15-for-21 on its free throws, the Huskies only had eight attempts from the charity stripe and made six.

The Huskies bolstered their record to 7-1 overall and should be able to take care of business in their next game, which is against the lowly East Texas A&M Lions (Ranked 309th on KenPom) this coming Friday at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.