The NHL Trade Deadline is certainly chaotic, and this year should be no different. The Los Angeles Kings are an interesting team, as they could buy or sell ahead of Friday's deadline. One recent report, however, indicates they may make a major move with the Boston Bruins involving forward Pierre-Luc Dubois.
The Kings are shopping Dubois ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline, according to Jacob Billington of The Hockey Writers. Billington reports that the Bruins have kicked the tires on potentially acquiring the 25-year-old center. He notes that Los Angeles has asked Boston about goaltenders Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman.
Why Kings' Pierre-Luc Dubois may be in play for Bruins
Prior to this season, Dubois spent parts of three seasons with the Winnipeg Jets. And he fit in well with the Jets. Dubois posted back-to-back 60+ point seasons in Winnipeg. However, he told management that he did not want to remain in Winnipeg long-term. The Jets traded him to the Kings before the 2023 NHL Draft.
Los Angeles hoped the 25-year-old could be an important part of their future. Longtime Kings icon Anze Kopitar is in the back end of his remarkable career. The team needed a long-term solution at center to replace him on the first line. Dubois signed an eight-year extension with Los Angeles after the trade to ensure his future with the team.
However, it just hasn't worked so far. Dubois began as the team's second-line center. However, he has since dropped down to their third line. The 25-year-old has scored 14 goals and 28 points in 62 games in 2023-24. This is well below the 61-point pace he played to last season with the Jets.
The Kings seem to be exploring their options with Pierre-Luc Dubois. The Boston Bruins are in need of center depth, so they make sense as a potential landing spot. Fans will certainly want to keep their eyes on this situation ahead of the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.