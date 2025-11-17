The Detroit Lions went down 16-9 against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football at Lincoln Financial Field, with the game ultimately decided by a controversial defensive pass interference (DPI) call on cornerback Rock Ya-Sin in the final two minutes.

In the game's final 1:51, Philadelphia faced third-and-8 from its own 38-yard line. Detroit defenders, including Ya-Sin, had the Eagles covered and were in position to force a punt, allowing the Lions to execute a late-game drive with a timeout in hand. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts dropped back and targeted wide receiver A.J. Brown along the sideline. The pass sailed high and wide, seemingly incomplete. However, a penalty flag was thrown, and Ya-Sin was called for defensive pass interference, which granted the Eagles a first down and essentially ended the game.

Postgame, referee Alex Kemp spoke with pool reporter Zach Berman.

“Why the pass interference on that play?” Berman asked.

“The official observed the receiver’s arm getting grabbed and restricting him from going up to make the catch,” Kemp said. “So, the ball was in the air, there was a grab at the arm, restricted him, and he called defensive pass interference.”

Regardless of the explanation, Detroit, its coaching staff, and many observers found the call debatable. Replays suggested Brown may have extended his own arm before the ball arrived, leading some to believe offensive pass interference could have been a more accurate ruling.

Ya-Sin finished the game with six tackles, and he too was shocked at the penalty, pointing out the officials had allowed similar physical coverage throughout the contest without issue. This was not the first time Ya-Sin had been penalized in a high-profile Sunday Night Football matchup. In the Lions' Week 6 SNF appearance against the Kansas City Chiefs, he was flagged for a similar pass interference call against tight end Travis Kelce.

Detroit’s loss dropped them to 6-4 and into third place in the NFC North. The Lions will next host the New York Giants in Week 12.