Dillon Danis has officially been banned from attending future UFC events following a violent altercation at UFC 322 inside Madison Square Garden. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the decision during the post-event press conference Saturday night.

The former Bellator fighter and longtime training partner of Conor McGregor was caught on video engaging in a physical confrontation with members of Islam Makhachev’s team. The incident erupted cageside right before the main card began, moments ahead of Makhachev’s welterweight title defense against Jack Della Maddalena.

According to multiple fan videos circulated on social media, Danis appeared to exchange blows with Makhachev’s teammates. Security quickly intervened to defuse the melee, but the scuffle caused a brief disruption before the broadcast went live.

White told reporters afterward that while no legal action will be taken, Danis has effectively been blacklisted from all UFC functions moving forward. “You will never see Dillon Danis at a UFC fight ever again,” White said. “I was on the other side of the Octagon and immediately knew what was happening.”

The tension between Danis and the Nurmagomedov camp dates back to McGregor’s 2018 loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in Las Vegas. Danis was in McGregor’s corner that night, when a post-fight riot broke out after Khabib jumped over the cage and attacked the Irishman’s team.

Although the animosity between McGregor and Nurmagomedov has cooled in recent years, the rivalry’s embers clearly remain. In the lead-up to UFC 322, Danis had taken several shots at Makhachev online, mocking the lightweight champion in a series of social media posts.

Following the incident, UFC officials reiterated that fan and fighter safety remains the organization’s top priority. As for Danis, his latest outburst appears to have closed the door on any future with the promotion once and for all.