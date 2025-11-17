Chicago Bulls guard Coby White finally made his debut in the 2025-26 NBA season on Sunday during a game on the road against the Utah Jazz. The former North Carolina Tar Heels star point guard missed the first 11 Chicago games of the campaign because of a calf injury, but looked decent in the meeting with the Jazz, though the Bulls ended up losing the game via double overtime to the tune of a 150-147 score.

White, a first-round pick by Chicago at the 2019 NBA Draft, had a minute restriction for the Jazz game at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, but he apparently exceeded that, playing a total of 30 minutes. In the time he was on the floor, White led the Bulls with 27 points to go with eight assists and four rebounds, along with a steal. He shot just 5-for-14 from the field, but he also made all of his 14 tries from the foul line.

The Bulls are scheduled to face the Denver Nuggets in Mile High City this Monday evening, but White will not be available to participate in that contest.

“Coby White said he felt stronger as game progressed and that medical, who cleared him for exceeding minute restriction, already has told him he won’t play in Denver,” K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Sports Network shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

It will be interesting to see what kind of backcourt configuration the Bulls will have against Nikola Jokic and the Bulls. Tre Jones missed the Jazz game with an ankle issue, but Josh Giddey ended a two-game absence when he suited up in Utah.

In any case, the Bulls want to stop their bleeding, as they have lost all of their last five games to drop to 6-6 after starting the season with six wins through seven games.