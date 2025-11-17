The Detroit Lions entered Sunday Night Football looking to strengthen their grip on the NFC playoff race. Instead, they walked out of Week 11 with one of their ugliest offensive showings of the season. In a 16-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit failed to convert on all five fourth-down attempts. They mustered just nine points and watched quarterback Jared Goff turn in the least accurate performance of his career. On a night when the defense delivered its best effort of 2025, the offense simply never showed up.

Primetime stumble

The Lions’ defense dominated for long stretches. They even held the Eagles without a touchdown until the fourth quarter. However, long fields, repeated three-and-outs, and blown scoring opportunities kept Detroit trapped in a game script it could never escape. Missed throws, protection issues, and questionable coaching decisions piled up. That sealed a loss that keeps the Lions out of first place in the NFC North with three divisional matchups still looming.

Detroit had plenty of chances, though. That said, between Goff’s misfires, a battered offensive line, and overly aggressive coaching gambles, the Lions were their own worst enemy in Week 11.

Jared Goff’s worst game

If the Lions needed steady quarterback play, Goff delivered the opposite. Even accounting for the absence of tight end Sam LaPorta, Goff was rattled from the opening drive. He never regained his footing.

Goff finished with a career-worst 37.8 percent completion rate, going 14-for-37 to close the game. Five of his throws were batted down, including one that turned into a Cooper DeJean interception on Detroit’s opening possession. The Eagles’ front forced Goff to speed up his internal clock and miss windows he normally thrives on.

On third and fourth downs, he was unreliable. His ball placement was off, throws sailed wide or behind his targets, and timing routes evaporated under pressure. Amon-Ra St. Brown saw 12 targets and caught only two passes. Worse, St. Brown only had catchable opportunities on three of the 10 incompletions thrown his way.

Then came the late-game collapse. After starting the night hitting all five of his targets to Jahmyr Gibbs, Goff overthrew the running back twice in the fourth quarter. That was before skipping another pass at Gibbs’ feet on third-and-10. The miscues forced Detroit into desperation mode.

No matter the conditions or the opponent, a sub-40 percent completion rate is unacceptable for a quarterback leading a playoff push. Goff has carried Detroit many times before. On SNF, though, his struggles set the tone for a lost night.

Offensive line overwhelmed

Detroit’s offensive line has been one of the franchise’s cornerstones. On Sunday, however, it was overwhelmed by a relentless Eagles front. The trouble started early when Jalen Carter bulldozed rookie right guard Tate Ratledge. Carter blew up a play that led to a Goff sack on the Lions’ fifth offensive snap. The tone never shifted back in Detroit’s favor.

Philadelphia’s interior duo of Carter and Jordan Davis wreaked havoc all night. They collapsed the pocket and clogged rushing lanes. Ratledge, center Graham Glasgow, and left guard Kayode Awosika combined to allow five pressures and two quarterback hits. Even on plays where they held their ground initially, Philadelphia’s length and strength allowed defenders to disrupt passing lanes. That resulted in four batted balls at the line.

The run game offered no relief, too. Gibbs was stuffed on consecutive snaps in the second quarter. That led to a turnover on downs. Montgomery never found a rhythm either. Without a stable pocket or reliable run lanes, Detroit’s offense couldn’t dictate terms.

Coaching swung the game the wrong way

Dan Campbell rode into Week 11 fresh off a masterclass taking over play-calling duties during the Lions’ blowout win over Washington. However, the magic didn’t carry over. Against a disciplined Eagles defense, Campbell’s aggressive philosophy crossed into reckless territory.

Early in the second quarter, Detroit faced fourth-and-one just inside Eagles territory. Campbell called for Gibbs to run straight into Philadelphia’s interior wall. It was the same spot where Detroit had been stuffed the play before. They failed again. Not giving the ball to the more powerful David Montgomery raised eyebrows. The Eagles’ offense sputtered on the ensuing drive.

That said,s Campbell doubled down minutes later with a fake punt from his own 43-yard line. Linebacker Grant Stuard took a direct snap and ran straight into a pile of defenders led by Moro Ojomo. The turnover on downs gifted Philadelphia premium field position. The Eagles converted it into a field goal.

By night’s end, the Lions were 0-for-5 on fourth-down attempts. Campbell’s trademark aggressiveness has often propelled Detroit to wins. On Sunday night, though, it repeatedly pulled the rug out from under them.

A wasted defensive masterpiece

Perhaps the most painful part for Detroit: the defense was spectacular. They held the Eagles to 16 points and kept the game within reach until the final minute. This was the type of performance that wins games in January.

Sadly, Detroit’s offense never rewarded the defensive effort. The Lions earned the better part of the field position battle early. They forced multiple punts and controlled Philadelphia’s rushing game, only for the offense to repeatedly leave points on the board.

In a game where the defense did everything required to win, the offense provided nothing close to complementary football.

The bottom line

The Lions didn’t lose because of one problem. They lost because everything on offense broke at the same time. Goff’s accuracy vanished, the offensive line was bullied, and Campbell’s decisions undercut the defense’s strong night.

This was a reminder that Detroit still has glaring weaknesses when playing elite defenses. With the NFC North race tightening, the Lions can’t afford another night like this.