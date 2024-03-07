The Los Angeles Kings entered the 2023-24 NHL season with a lot of optimism. Especially after a major trade for Pierre-Luc Dubois. Los Angeles situated themselves as a potential Stanley Cup contender out of the Western Conference. However, at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline, they haven't had the season they envisioned. And if things don't change, they could miss the playoffs altogether.
For now, the Kings sit in third place in the Pacific Division. That said, the Vegas Golden Knights are breathing down their necks. Vegas has also made massive trades for forward Anthony Mantha and defenseman Noah Hanifin, as well. The defending champions are likely to improve once their new players get acclimated.
Los Angeles, though, has not made a major move. At least, they haven't made a move regarding their roster. They did fire head coach Todd McLellan before the NHL All-Star Game. Under interim bench boss Jim Hiller, the Kings have lost just five games. That said, they have lost four of their last seven games.
Los Angeles needs to make some sort of move to help their playoff hopes. But what exactly should they address? Let's take a look at the fatal flaw the Kings must address with the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline less than 48 hours away.
Kings need size, depth down the lineup
The Kings need depth among their forward group. More specifically, they need to add some size in their bottom six. Los Angeles has just one true physical presence down the lineup in Carl Grundstrom. However, Grundstrom is currently on long-term injured reserve.
Even with him healthy, they need more size. That said, there is a difference between adding size and adding an enforcer. Los Angeles should not pursue a player who is strictly out there to start a fight or protect their stars. The player they target should be willing to do those things, sure, but it shouldn't be his primary role.
There are two interesting options for the Kings to consider. First, Buffalo Sabres forward Jordan Greenway. Greenway was actually traded at last year's NHL Trade Deadline. The Minnesota Wild acquired two draft picks, including a second-rounder, as the Sabres attempted to make the playoffs.
Buffalo is on pace to miss the playoffs this season. As a result, Greenway could be available again. The 6'6″ winger is not an offensive dynamo on the ice. That said, he is one of the better defensive forwards in the league. And he is on pace for around 30 points this season, so he can chip in here and there.
The other interesting option for Los Angeles is Minnesota Wild forward Connor Dewar. Dewar is only 24 years old, and like Greenway, isn't much of an offensive player. That said, he has nine goals in the 2023-24 NHL season, which is a career-high for him. He is a very physical and competitive player that would fit in well with the Kings.
Dewar likely won't cost all that much, either. He is a restricted free agent after this season, so Los Angeles would need to consider a potential extension. But he carries a cap hit of just $800K. Any way you look at it, Dewar is a low-cost option to add depth and bite to the bottom six in Los Angeles.
If the Kings want to stabilize things, adding depth is a priority. Especially if they don't believe they can contend for options up the lineup. It'll certainly be interesting to see what general manager Rob Blake does on Friday at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.